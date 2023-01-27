Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV

Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%.

Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US Department of Commerce, with the decline picking up speed from November's 0.1% fall and missing market expectations for another 0.1% dip last month.

In company news, Lucid Group (LCID) shares were up almost 46% late in afternoon trading amid reports that Saudi Arabia's sovereign investment fund is seeking to buy the rest of the electric vehicle manufacturer it does not already own. Citing a Betaville story, the reports say the Saudi Public Investment Fund wants to acquire the remaining 35% stake following its $600 million at-the-market equity investment in Lucid.

Autoliv (ALV) was advancing 8.6% after the auto-parts company reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $1.83 per share as net sales rose 10% year over year, up from $1.30 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.65 per share adjusted profit.

Hasbro (HAS) declined 8.2% after overnight saying it will begin eliminating nearly 15% of its full-time positions in the next few weeks and also announced preliminary Q4 results lagging behind Wall Street estimates for the final three months of 2022. The toymaker is expecting non-GAAP Q4 net income in the range of $1.29 to $1.31 per share on around $1.68 billion in revenue, down 17% year over year, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Hasbro to earn $1.53 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.93 billion in revenue.

Marqeta (MQ) fell 4.1% a day after the company said it was promoting chief product officer Simon Khalaf to CEO at the e-commerce and payments processing company, succeeding company founder Jason Gardner, who will become executive chairman. The moves take effect on Jan. 31.

