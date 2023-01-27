Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: HAS,MQ,ALV

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) slipping 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 2%.

Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US Department of Commerce, with the decline picking up speed from November's 0.1% fall and missing market expectations for another 0.1% dip last month.

In company news, Hasbro (HAS) declined 7.5% after overnight saying it will begin eliminating nearly 15% of its full-time positions in the next few weeks and also announced preliminary Q4 results lagging behind Wall Street estimates for the final three months of 2022. The toymaker is expecting non-GAAP Q4 net income in the range of $1.29 to $1.31 per share on around $1.68 billion in revenue, down 17% year over year, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting Hasbro to earn $1.53 per share, excluding one-time items, on $1.93 billion in revenue.

Marqeta (MQ) fell 5.6%, a day after the company said it was promoting chief product officer Simon Khalaf to CEO at the e-commerce and payments processing company, succeeding company founder Jason Gardner, who will become executive chairman. The moves take effect on Jan. 31.

Autoliv (ALV) was advancing more than 10% after the auto-parts company reported Q4 non-GAAP net income of $1.83 per share as net sales rose 10% year over year, up from $1.30 per share during the year-ago period and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.65 per share adjusted profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.