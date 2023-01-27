Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: CL, ARCE, ALV, XLP, XLY

Markets
January 27, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.1% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was up 0.2% recently.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was declining 3.8% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.77 per diluted share, down from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77.

Arco Platform (ARCE) was down over 2% after saying its board has formed a special committee of four independent directors to review a going-private proposal from General Atlantic and Dragoneer Investment Group.

Autoliv (ALV) was advancing 5.6% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share, up from $1.30 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.65.

