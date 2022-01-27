Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2022: NFLX,LEVI,PKG,TWNK

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed shortly before Thursday's closing bell, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) sinking 2.5%.

In company news, Netflix (NFLX) rose 8.2% after activist investor Bill Ackman overnight said he bought more than 3.1 million of the streaming video company's shares through his Pershing Square hedge fund beginning last Friday to take advantage of the steep plunge in its share price that followed it disappointing Wall Street with its short-term outlook and slower-than-expected Q4 subscriber growth.

Levi Strauss (LEVI) was dressed up for an 8.9% gain after the dungarees seller late Wednesday reported Q4 results topping analyst expectations and also projected FY22 sales growth of 11% to 13% to a range of $6.4 billion to $6.5 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $6.37 billion in sales this year. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 25% over current levels to $0.10 per share.

Packaging Corp of America (PKG) added 7.9% after reporting Q4 results exceeding Wall Street estimates and also projecting non-GAAP Q1 net income topping analyst forecasts. The consumer packaging company is expecting to earn $2.50 per share during the March quarter, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for $2.13 per share adjusted profit.

Hostess Brands (TWNK) rose 6.2% after the snack foods company was selected to replace Watts Waters Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Feb. 1 when the industrial equipment company moves to the S&P MidCap 400.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.