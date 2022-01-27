Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2022: FLWS, MCD, NFLX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was advancing 0.58% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently 0.84% higher.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) was shedding more than 27% as it posted fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per diluted share, down from $1.72 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.79.

McDonald's (MCD) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.23 per diluted share, up from $1.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $2.34. McDonald's was more than 2% lower recently.

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman said his firm bought more than 3.1 million shares of Netflix (NFLX) last Friday and for the past several days following the streaming giant's stock price decline due to its lower-than-expected subscriber growth in Q4 and short-term guidance. Netflix was recently up more than 5%.

