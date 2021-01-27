Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2021: VFC, LRN

VF (VFC) declined 6.4% after the apparel manufacturer Wednesday reported net income of $0.88 per share for is fiscal Q3 ended Dec. 26, down from $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.93 per share profit. Net sales fell 6% year-over-year to $2.97 billion, also narrowly lagging the $2.98 billion Street view.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) dropped almost 11% after the time-share company late Tuesday disclosed plans for $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund the company's purchase of Welk Resorts as well as paying down existing and acquired debt.

Stride Inc (LRN) fell 4.4% after saying Nathaniel Davis was retiring as CEO at the K-12 curriculum software firm, upstaging fiscal Q2 financial results and Q3 and FY21 forecasts all exceeding Wall Street expectations. It selected James Rhyu, currently Stride's president of corporate strategy, to succeed Davis, who will stay with active with the company as executive board chairman.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) was slipping 1%, reversing its midday gain that followed the consumer packaging company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected non-GAAP net income exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, Silgan earned $0.60 per share on $1.23 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.53 per share adjusted profit on $1.18 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31.

