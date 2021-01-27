Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2021: VFC, DADA, SLGN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were slipping in Wednesday's pre-bell trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF and the consumer discretionary (XLY) ETF were declining by more than 1% in recent trading.

VF (VFC) was shedding nearly 6% after posting Q3 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.16 a year ago. That fell below the consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ of $0.93. On an adjusted basis, Q3 earnings were $0.93 per share, above the Street view of $0.90.

Dada Group (DADA) was down more than 4% after saying it is working with chocolate company Ferrero to create an on-demand retail model for snack food in China. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) was up almost 4%. The company late Tuesday reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.60, up from $0.38 a year ago. The result beat the $0.53 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

