Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2021: VAC,LRN,SLGN

Consumer stocks were dropping in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF falling 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was sinking 1.8%.

In company news, Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) dropped 7.6% after the time-share company late Tuesday disclosed plans for $500 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2026. A portion of the net proceeds will be used to fund the company's purchase of Welk Resorts as well as paying down existing and acquired debt.

Stride Inc (LRN) fell 1.9% after saying Nathaniel Davis was retiring as CEO at the K-12 curriculum software firm, upstaging fiscal Q2 financial results and Q3 and FY21 forecasts all exceeding Wall Street expectations. It selected James Rhyu, currently Stride's president of corporate strategy, to succeed Davis, who will stay with active with the company as executive board chairman.

Among gainers, Silgan Holdings (SLGN) was rising 1.9% after the consumer packaging company late Tuesday reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and projected non-GAAP net income exceeding Wall Street forecasts. Excluding one-time items, Silgan earned $0.60 per share on $1.23 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.53 per share adjusted profit on $1.18 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31.

