Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2020: CHEF, WTRH, COT, BCB.T0

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.54%

MCD -0.56%

DIS -2.30%

CVS -0.73%

KO +0.01%

Consumer stocks were broadly mixed, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 down less than 0.1% Monday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 1.1%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) rose more than 1% after the specialty food products company Monday said it was buying privately held specialty produce and foods company Sid Wainer & Son in New Bedford, Mass. The target company is expected to do about $180 million in annual net sales, Chefs' Warehouse said, while declining to release financial terms of the deal.

In other sector news:

(-) Waitr Holdings (WTRH) was up 1.5% on Monday after the online food-ordering and delivery service said it is refocusing its operations in Lafayette, La., and considering consolidating all of its operations to its headquarters over the next five months. The company also said it may keep the 150 positions from its customer service and dispatch departments slated to be outsourced to Mexico.

(-) Cott's (COT) declined less than 1% after announcing its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Roaring Spring Water, which delivers water to around 7,500 customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

