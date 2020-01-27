Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2020: BYND,CHEF,WTRH,COT,BCB.T0

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT +1.25%

MCD -0.47%

DIS -2.50%

CVS -0.35%

KO +0.11%

Consumer stocks remain broadly mixed this afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 climbing almost 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 1.2%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Beyond Meat (BYND) increased 4.5% after Denny's (DENN) earlier Monday said it has added the company's plant-based Beyond Burgers at over 1,700 of its restaurant locations across the US and Canada following a recent test launch in Los Angeles. As part of the product launch, Denny's said it was offering a free Beyond Burger to customers who buy a beverage at participating locations on Thursday.

In other sector news:

(+) Waitr Holdings (WTRH) was up 1% on Monday after the online food-ordering and delivery service said it is refocusing its operations in Lafayette, La., and considering consolidating all of its operations to its headquarters over the next five months. The company also said it may keep the 150 positions from its customer service and dispatch departments slated to be outsourced to Mexico.

(+) The Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) rose 2% after the specialty food products company Monday said it was buying privately held specialty produce and foods company Sid Wainer & Son in New Bedford, Mass. The target company is expected to do about $180 million in annual net sales, Chefs' Warehouse said, while declining to release financial terms of the deal.

(-) Cott's (COT) declined about 0.5% after announcing its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Roaring Spring Water, which delivers water to around 7,500 customers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.