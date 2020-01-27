Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2020: BABA, TSLA, DIS, WMT, MCD, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.95%

MCD: -1.58%

DIS: -2.56%

CVS: -1.86%

KO: -0.59%

Leading consumer stocks were slipping pre-market Monday.

Early movers include:

(-) Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), which was down more than 6% as Reuters reported that Alibaba's Taobao subsidiary has removed product listings of facemasks from shops that show "unstable prices or false advertising" amid a surge in product demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

(-) Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that the US electric car maker would use less water than its initial estimate on its planned car factory in Germany, which will be its first in Europe, Reuters reported. Tesla was 4% lower in recent trading.

(-) Walt Disney (DIS) decided to close its Hong Kong theme park on Sunday in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus that forced the lock down of several cities in mainland China, media reported. Walt Disney was recently declining more than 2%.

