Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2024: SAVE, JBLU, CL, PSNY

January 26, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Consumer stocks were rising Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.5%.

In corporate news, JetBlue Airways (JBLU) said in a regulatory filing that it has told Spirit Airlines (SAVE) that some required closing conditions under their merger deal may not be met before the agreed-upon deadlines and that the entire deal may be terminable as soon as Sunday. JetBlue rose 3.3% and Spirit was falling 10%.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.85. Its shares rose 2%.

Polestar (PSNY) is planning to lay off about 450 employees worldwide, or roughly 15% of its workforce, Reuters reported Friday. Polestar fell 0.7%.

