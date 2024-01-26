Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2024: CL, ALV, GNTX, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday as the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was inactive and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.2% higher recently.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings Friday of $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.85. Colgate-Palmolive was 1.3% lower in recent premarket activity.

Autoliv (ALV) was 1.5% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.74 per share, up from $1.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.30.

Gentex (GNTX) was gaining 6% in value after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.50 per diluted share, up from $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.44.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.