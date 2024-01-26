Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2024: ABNB, JBLU, SAVE, CL, PSNY

Consumer stocks were rising late Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) adding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Airbnb (ABNB) shares jumped 5.4% after it said it will charge a higher guest service fee for cross-currency bookings, effective April 1.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) said in a regulatory filing that it has told Spirit Airlines (SAVE) that some required closing conditions under their merger deal may not be met before the agreed-upon deadlines and that the entire deal may be terminable as soon as Sunday. JetBlue rose 3.1%, and Spirit dropped 11%.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, up from $0.77 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.85. Its shares rose 1.9%.

Polestar (PSNY) is planning to lay off about 450 employees worldwide, or roughly 15% of its workforce, Reuters reported Friday. Polestar fell 1.8%.

