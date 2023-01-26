Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2023: DEO, LVS, MKC, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging higher premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently rising past 1%.

Diageo (DEO) reported earnings of about 1.01 British pounds ($1.25) per share for the fiscal H1, up from 84.3 pence a year earlier. Diageo was more than 3% lower recently.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) was up more than 3%, a day after the company reported that its Q4 adjusted loss narrowed to $0.19 per diluted share from a loss of $0.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.09.

McCormick (MKC) was slipping past 2% after it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.73 per diluted share, down from $0.84 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.87.

