Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2023: BBBY,TSLA,BOOT

Consumer stocks ended broadly mixed during Thursday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.4% but the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) is gaining 1.8%.

Data Thursday showed new orders for durable goods grew 5.6% during December, reversing a 1.7% decline the prior month and more than double Wall Street expectations for a 2.5% increase.

In company news, Bed, Bath and Beyond plunged more than 22% after the retailer Thursday said in its latest quarterly report it likely does not have sufficient resources to repay its credit facilities and was considering all strategic alternatives, including a potential bankruptcy filing. The home goods retailer also was starting several cost-cutting actions, but warned, "these measures may not be successful."

Tesla (TSLA) sped 11% higher after the producer of the electric vehicles late Wednesday reported better-than-expected Q4 results and disclosed plans to ramp up production "as quickly as possible." Net income grew to $1.19 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $0.85 per share, supported by a 37% year-over-year rise in sales to $24.32 billion and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.11 per share profit on $24.30 billion in sales.

Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) raced nearly 18% higher after the footwear retailer reported a 5.9% sales increase to $514.6 million, narrowly beating the analyst consensus call expecting $514.4 million for the three months Dec. 24. It also projected same-store sales for the 12 months ending in March would top Wall Street forecasts.

