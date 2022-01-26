Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2022: MAT, DIS, HAS, SLGN, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were gaining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.21% higher and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently advancing by over 1%.

Mattel (MAT) was climbing past 8% after saying it has secured a multi-year global license from Disney (DIS) to develop toys based on the Disney Princess and Frozen franchises.

Hasbro (HAS) said it has extended its merchandising partnership with Walt Disney's (DIS) Lucasfilm unit to renew a licensing deal for the Star Wars franchise and enter a new agreement to develop products based on the Indiana Jones franchise. Hasbro was recently down more than 2%.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share, up from $0.60 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.73. Silgan Holdings was marginally lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.