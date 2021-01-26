Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2021: DS,BYND,PEP,ALK,ETSY,TSLA

Consumer stocks continued their Tuesday advance after new data showed a larger-than-expected increase in consumer confidence this month, rising to 89.3 to top the 89.2 January reading expected in a Bloomberg survey. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF was climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Drive Shack (DS) soared nearly 12% after the entertainment venues company Tuesday said it was partnering with professional golfer Rory McIlroy on its new Puttery high-tech mini golf concept opening in Dallas this summer. McIlroy also is investing in the Puttery chain through his Symphony Ventures investment vehicle, according to Drive Shack, which expects to open a second location in Charlotte, N.C., this summer and expanding to 10 outlets by the end of 2022.

Beyond Meat (BYND) was more than 16% higher this afternoon, earlier climbing over 39% to touch its highest price since July 2019 at $221 a share after announcing a joint venture with PepsiCo to develop, produce and market plant-based snack and beverage products. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Pepsico shares were 1% higher.

To the downside, Alaska Air Group (ALK) fell 2% after the regional carrier reported mixed Q4 financial results, including a 63.8% year-over-year drop in revenue to $808 million, trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $813.4 million. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.55 per share, reversing a $1.46 per share non-GAAP profit last year but still beating the expecting an adjusted net loss of $2.93 per share.

Etsy (ETSY) was down 2.4% in late trade, giving back all of an 8.6% advance that followed Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk earlier complimenting the online retailer on Twitter. "I kinda love Etsy," Musk wrote on his verified official Twitter account, later posting a picture of his dog wearing a hand-knit 'Marvin the Martian helmet' he purchased on Etsy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.