Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2021: BYND,PEP,ALK,ETSY,TSLA

Consumer stocks were rising after new data showed a larger-than-expected increase in consumer confidence this month, rising to 89.3 to top the 89.2% January reading expected in a Bloomberg survey. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.1%.

In company news, Beyond Meat (BYND) was more than 20% higher this afternoon, earlier climbing over 39% to touch its highest price since July 2019 at $221 a share after announcing a joint venture with PepsiCo to develop, produce and market plant-based snack and beverage products. Financial terms weren't disclosed. Pepsico shares were almost 1% higher.

Alaska Air Group (ALK) was swinging between gains and losses after the regional carrier reported mixed Q4 financial results. Excluding one-time items, it recorded a $2.55 per share, reversing a $1.46 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP net loss of $2.93 per share. Revenue plunged 63.8% year-over-year to $808 million, trailing the $813.4 million Street view.

Etsy (ETSY) was down 2.3%, giving back all of an 8.6% advance that followed Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk earlier complimenting the online retailer on Twitter. "I kinda love Etsy," Musk wrote on his verified official Twitter account, later posting a picture of his dog wearing a hand-knit 'Marvin the Martian helmet' he purchased from Etsy.

