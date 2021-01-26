Markets
ADM

Consumer Sector Update for 01/26/2021: ADM, ETSY, TSLA, DHI, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday. Shares of staples companies in the S&P 500 (XLP) were 0.06% higher and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were advancing by 0.22% recently.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was up almost 2% even as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, down from $1.42 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.09.

Etsy (ETSY) was gaining over 8% in value after billionaire industrialist and Tesla (TSLA) founder Elon Musk posted a compliment about the company on Twitter.

DR Horton (DHI) was over 1% higher after posting fiscal Q1 EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.16 reported in the prior-year period. That result topped the consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ for EPS of $1.71.

