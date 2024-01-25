Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2024: TSLA, CMCSA, ADT

Consumer stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) declining 1.6%.

In corporate news, Tesla (TSLA) shares fell more than 12% after posting lower-than-expected Q4 results late Wednesday. The company reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $0.71 per share, down from $1.19 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.74. Revenue for the quarter was $25.17 billion, up from $24.32 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $25.76 billion.

Comcast (CMCSA) on Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 results, while the cable and media company increased its quarterly dividend. Its shares rose 3.8%.

ADT (ADT) shares jumped 10.7% after it said late Wednesday that it plans to exit the residential solar space and focus on its core security and smart-home businesses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.