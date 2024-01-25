Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2024: HZO, TSLA, ADT, CMCSA

News & Insights

Consumer stocks were mixed late Thursday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) slumping 1.4%.

In corporate news, MarineMax (HZO) shares dropped 15% after the company reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings and 2024 guidance that trailed forecasts by analysts.

Tesla (TSLA) fell 12% after the company reported Wednesday that Q4 diluted non-GAAP earnings fell more than analysts expected and sales climbed less than forecast.

ADT (ADT) shares jumped 9.5% after the company late Wednesday announced a $350 million share buyback, boosted its quarterly dividend and said it plans to exit the residential solar space to focus on core security and smart-home businesses.

Comcast (CMCSA) on Thursday reported better-than-expected Q4 results, while the cable and media company increased its quarterly dividend. Its shares rose 3.1%.

