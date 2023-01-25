Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2023: REAL, CTC-A.TO, NEPT, NEPT.TO, KMB

Consumer stocks were narrowly lower in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) easing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down just 0.1%.

In company news, RealReal (REAL) slid 1.7% after the luxury goods consignment seller said Canadian Tire (CTC-A.TO) executive John Koryl will become its new CEO on Feb. 6. He succeeds Rati Levesque and Robert Julian, who have shared interim chief executive duties since RealReal founder Julie Wainwright stepped down in June 2022 and will return to their permanent jobs as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) fell 2.6% after the consumer products company reported little change with its Q4 sales at $4.96 billion and trailing analyst estimates looking for $4.99 billion in sale during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Neptune Wellness (NEPT) slipped 1.5%, giving back an earlier advance, after the Canadian baby food company said it has secured a new factoring facility with Alterna Capital Solutions, which will provide Neptune with up to $5 million in funding over the next year in exchange for its accounts receivable.

