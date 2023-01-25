Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2023: NWS,NWSA,FOX,FOXA,CSGP,REAL,CTC-A.TO,NEPT,NEPT.TO,KMB,CTC-A.TO

Consumer stocks turned moderately higher late in midweek trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) adding 0.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) climbing 0.5%, reversing an earlier retreat.

In company news, News Corp (NWSA) gained 5.7% after the publisher late Tuesday confirmed talks with CoStar Group (CSGP) about a potential sale of its Realtor.com platform soon after media mogul Rupert Murdock also said he was calling off a proposed merger with Fox (FOXA), concluding "a combination is not optimal for shareholders" at this time.

RealReal (REAL) rose 4.3%, reversing a midday slide, after the luxury goods consignment seller said Canadian Tire (CTC-A.TO) executive John Koryl will become its new CEO on Feb. 6. He succeeds Rati Levesque and Robert Julian, who have shared interim chief executive duties since June 2022. They will return to their permanent jobs as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively.

Neptune Wellness (NEPT) rose 0.1%. The Canadian baby food company said it has secured a new factoring facility with Alterna Capital Solutions, which will provide Neptune with up to $5 million in funding over the next year in exchange for its accounts receivable.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) fell 1.9% after the consumer products company reported little change with its Q4 sales at $4.96 billion, trailing analyst estimates.

