Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2023: KMB, SLGN, GPI, XLP, XLY

January 25, 2023 — 09:12 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Consumer stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was nearly 2% lower.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share Wednesday, up from $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting $1.51. Kimberly-Clark stock was shedding more than 4% premarket.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN) shares were more than 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted net income of $0.84 per diluted share, up from $0.79 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

Group 1 Automotive (GPI) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $10.88 per diluted share, up from $9.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $10.73. Group 1 Automotive shares were marginally lower recently.

