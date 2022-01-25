Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2022: UL

Consumer stocks were trading lower ahead of the opening bell on Tuesday as the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was unchanged while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) dropped 2%.

In company news, Unilever (UL) slipped 0.8% on implementing a global overhaul of its operations which will result in 1,500 management job cuts worldwide. The consumer goods company also appointed COO Nitin Paranjpe to the new role of chief transformation officer & chief people officer.

SmileDirectClub (SDC) climbed 6% on reaffirming its previously issued guidance for full-year 2021 revenue of $630 million to $650 million despite plans to exit significant markets in Europe and Asia.

Ford Motor (F) has informed dealers that it has stopped taking orders for its Maverick pickup truck, The Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. Shares of the automaker were 1.7% lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.