Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2022: BALY,PII,SHOP,SHOP.TO,ADM

Consumer stocks tried to recover this afternoon, finishing moderately above their inter-day lows. At last look, the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) was dropping 1.3%, and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.6%.

In company news, Bally's (BALY) jumped almost 24% after Standard General offered to buy the roughly 80% the hedge fund doesn't already own of the casino company for $38 per share, representing a 30% premium over Monday's closing price.

Polaris (PII) sputtered Tuesday, sinking 0.2% in recent trading after the outdoor vehicles company reported a drop in non-GAAP Q4 net income to $2.16 per share compared with a $3.34 per share adjusted profit during the final three months of 2020, although it still topped the Capital IQ consensus expecting $2.03 per share.

Shopify (SHOP) sank 2.8% after KeyBanc Tuesday cut its price target for the Canadian e-commerce platform by $500 to $1,250, although it reiterated its overweight rating for the stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) was little changed, paring most of a prior 4.3% decline, after the agricultural processor reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.50 per share, up from $1.21 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue grew 28.4% year-over-year to $23.09 billion, also exceeding the $20.21 billion Street view. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 8.1% to $0.40 per share.

