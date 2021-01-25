Markets
KMB

Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2021: KMB, WRK, XLP, XLY

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.46% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.14% recently.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was climbing past 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, down from a gain of $1.71 in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.62.

WestRock (WRK) was down 3.5% after saying a ransomware incident impacting certain of its operational and information technology systems may result in a deferral or loss of revenue and incremental costs that may adversely impact its financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KMB WRK XLP XLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular