Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2021: KMB, WRK, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading. Shares of the consumer staples S&P 500 (XLP) ETF were 0.46% lower and consumer discretionary firms (XLY) were up 0.14% recently.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was climbing past 1% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share, down from a gain of $1.71 in the prior year. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.62.

WestRock (WRK) was down 3.5% after saying a ransomware incident impacting certain of its operational and information technology systems may result in a deferral or loss of revenue and incremental costs that may adversely impact its financial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.