Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2021: GME,AMC,BALY,MGNI

Consumer stocks still were broadly higher in late-afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.9% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.1% advance, overcoming a morning slide.

In company news, GameStop (GME) was nearly 21% higher in late trade, earlier climbing as much as 145% to top out at an all-time high of $159.18 a share, as bulls and short-sellers Monday continued their duel over the retailer into a second consecutive session. GameStop shares were halted again due to volatility late Monday morning as buyers fueled another short squeeze for Citron Research, which was forced to repurchase borrowed shares at a steep premium after recently publishing five reasons why it believed GameStop shares will drop to $20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) rose more than 24% after the movie theater chain said it raised $917 million in new equity and debt capital since Dec. 14, including $506 million from the sale of 164.7 million common shares at around $3.07 apiece. It also received commitment letters to buy $411 million of incremental debt through mid-2023.

Bally's (BALY) climbed 4% after Monday announcing its all-stock buyout of privately held daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight valued at up to $70 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Monkey Knife Fight investors will receive immediately exercisable penny warrants to buy up to $50 million in Bally's common shares along with $20 million in contingent penny warrants.

Magnite (MGNI) slid 7.4% after Truist Monday cut its investment recommendation for the sell-side advertising platform company to hold from buy previously but also more tripling its price target for Magnite shares to $37 from $12 each.

