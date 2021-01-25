Consumer Sector Update for 01/25/2021: AMC,BALY,MGNI

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 1.0% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was posting a 0.1% advance, overcoming a morning slide.

In company news, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) rose almost 24% after the movie theater chain said it raised $917 million in new equity and debt capital since Dec. 14, including $506 million from the sale of 164.7 million common shares at around $3.07 apiece. It also received commitment letters to buy $411 million of incremental debt through mid-2023.

Bally's (BALY) climbed 7.1% after Monday announcing its all-stock buyout of privately held daily fantasy sports company Monkey Knife Fight valued at up to $70 million. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Monkey Knife Fight investors will receive immediately exercisable penny warrants to buy up to $50 million in Bally's common shares along with $20 million in contingent penny warrants.

Magnite (MGNI) slid 8.4% after Truist Monday cut its investment recommendation for the sell-side advertising platform company to hold from buy previously but also more tripling its price target for Magnite shares to $37 from $12 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.