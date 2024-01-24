Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2024: GETR, NFLX, KMB, TSLA

Consumer stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling almost 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Getaround (GETR) shares soared 75% after it disclosed late Tuesday an up to $20 million debt facility to back its 2024 operating plan.

Netflix (NFLX) jumped almost 11% after reporting subscriber additions of 13.1 million in Q4. The company reported Q4 earnings of $2.11 per share, up from $0.12 a year ago. Revenue was $8.83 billion, up from $7.85 billion a year ago.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $1.51 per diluted share, down from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54. Its shares fell 5.1%.

Tesla (TSLA) is planning to produce a new mass-market electric vehicle codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025 and has reached out to suppliers, Reuters reported Wednesday. Tesla shed 0.6%.

