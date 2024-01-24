News & Insights

Markets
GETR

Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2024: GETR, NFLX, KMB, TSLA

January 24, 2024 — 03:44 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) falling almost 1% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Getaround (GETR) shares soared 75% after it disclosed late Tuesday an up to $20 million debt facility to back its 2024 operating plan.

Netflix (NFLX) jumped almost 11% after reporting subscriber additions of 13.1 million in Q4. The company reported Q4 earnings of $2.11 per share, up from $0.12 a year ago. Revenue was $8.83 billion, up from $7.85 billion a year ago.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) reported Q4 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $1.51 per diluted share, down from $1.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54. Its shares fell 5.1%.

Tesla (TSLA) is planning to produce a new mass-market electric vehicle codenamed "Redwood" in mid-2025 and has reached out to suppliers, Reuters reported Wednesday. Tesla shed 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GETR
NFLX
KMB
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.