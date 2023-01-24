Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: WMT,LGMK,MGA,MG.TO,PCAR

Consumer stocks were ending narrowly mixed during Tuesday trading following early sluggishness after 3M (MMM) announced plans to cut around 2,500 jobs, citing slumping consumer demand. At last look, the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was climbing 0.4% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was sinking 0.2%.

In company news, Walmart (WMT) added 0.3% on Tuesday after the retailer said it is raising employee wages starting next month, with average pay for Walmart employees climbing to more than $17.50 per hour. The pay bump will be seen beginning with March 2 paychecks, the company said.

PACCAR (PCAR) rose 8.3% after the commercial truck manufacturer reported a Q4 net income of $2.64 per share, improving on a $1.49 per share profit during the final three months of 2021 and easily topping the Capital IQ consensus of $2.20 per share. Revenue increased to $8.13 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $6.69 billion during the year-ago period and also topped the $7.16 billion analyst mean.

Magna International (MGA) tumbled more than 7% after the Canadian auto parts conglomerate lowered its forecast for 2022 EBIT margin to 4.3% compared with its prior guidance expecting between 4.8% to 5.0% in earnings margin this year before interest and taxes. The downward revision reflects increased engineering and labor costs coupled with reduced sales and underperformance at selected facilities and other operational inefficiencies, the company said.

