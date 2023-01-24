Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: PCAR,LGMK,MGA,MG.TO

Consumer stocks have turned narrowly higher in Tuesday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 0.1%.

In company news, PACCAR (PCAR) rose 7.3% after the commercial truck manufacturer reported Q4 net income of $2.64 per share, improving on a $1.49 per share profit during the final three months of 2021 and easily topping the Capital IQ expecting $2.20 per share. Revenue increased to $8.13 billion during the three months ended Dec. 31 compared with $6.69 billion during the year-ago period and also topped the $7.16 billion analyst mean.

Magna International (MGA) tumbled 7% after the Canadian auto parts conglomerate lowered its forecast for 2022 EBIT margin to 4.3% compared with its prior guidance expecting between 4.8% to 5.0% in earnings margin this year before interest and taxes. The downward revision reflects increased engineering and labor costs coupled with reduced sales and underperformance at selected facilities and other operational inefficiencies, the company said.

LogicMark (LGMK) fell Tuesday and couldn't get up, dropping as much as 43% to touch a record low of $0.21 a share, after the maker of personal emergency response devices overnight priced a $5.2 million public offering of slightly more than 14 million common shares or pre-funded warrants at $0.371 apiece. Investors also received five-year warrants to buy up to 21 million more shares exercisable at $0.371 each, or 1.3% above Monday's closing price.

