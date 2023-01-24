Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2023: MGA, DHI, H, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.21% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was declining by 0.53% recently.

Magna International (MGA) was over 6% lower after it reported total revenue for 2022 of $37.8 billion, based on preliminary unaudited results and within the expected range of $37.4 billion to $38.4 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $37.79 billion.

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $2.76 per diluted share, down from $3.17 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $2.28. D.R. Horton was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Hyatt Hotels (H) said its affiliate has entered into a management deal with Japanese urban developer Mori Building to open "The Unbound Collection by Hyatt" hotel in Tokyo. Hyatt Hotels was marginally higher in recent premarket activity.

