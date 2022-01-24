Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2022: UL,DSEY,KSS,PTON

Consumer stocks were ending moderately lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.3% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 0.6%.

In company news, Unilever (UL) rose 8.7% after a Reuters report, citing a person familiar with the matter, that activist investor Nelson Peltz, through his Trian Partners hedge fund, has acquired an unspecified equity stake in the consumer products conglomerate. Trian Partners has a history of recommending operational changes at companies it invests in, according to the report.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose nearly 11% after Blackwells Capital went public with its calls for new leadership at the exercise equipment company, confirming weekend reports the hedge fund wanted CEO John Foley to step down, citing his "multiple leadership failures." Blackwells also said the Peleton board should consider selling to a strategic buyer.

Kohl's (KSS) soared almost 35% in value after Monday confirming weekend reports it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the retail chain.

Among decliners, Diversey Holdings (DSEY) fell 1.7% after the cleaning services company Monday said it has completed its purchase of Shorrock Trichem - marking its fifth acquisition over the past 13 months. Financial terms were not disclosed but Diversey said the UK-based cleaning and hygiene services chain is generating more than $30 million in annual revenue and is expected to boost its future earnings.

