Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2022: KSS, UL, ATGE, XLP, XLY

Consumer stocks were edging lower pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was down 0.29% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was slipping past 2% recently.

Kohl's (KSS) was gaining over 31% in value after confirming that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company but did not name any potential buyer. According to a Sunday report from Bloomberg, unnamed sources familiar with the matter said Kohl's may receive a second potential takeover offer after Sycamore Partners reached out to the department store chain about a possible deal.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz's hedge fund, Trian Partners, has acquired an unspecified interest in Unilever (UL), Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Trian Partners has a history of recommending operational changes at companies it has a stake in, according to the report. Unilever was recently rallying past 8%.

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) was up more than 5% after announcing a deal to sell its financial services segment to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group for $1 billion in cash.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.