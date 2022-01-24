Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2022: DSEY, KSS, PTON

Consumer stocks were broadly lower in Monday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 1.6% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) was sinking 1.9%.

In company news, Diversey Holdings (DSEY) fell 3.5% after the cleaning services company Monday said it has completed its purchase of Shorrock Trichem - marking its fifth acquisition over the past 13 months. Financial terms were not disclosed but Diversey said the UK-based cleaning and hygiene services chain is generating more than $30 million in annual revenue and is expected to boost its future earnings.

Peloton Interactive (PTON) rose 4% after Blackwells Capital went public with its calls for new leadership at the exercise equipment company, confirming weekend reports the hedge fund wanted CEO John Foley to step down, citing his "multiple leadership failures." Blackwells also said the Peleton board should consider selling to a strategic buyer.

Kohl's (KSS) soared almost 34% in value after Monday confirming weekend reports it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the retail chain.

