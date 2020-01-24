Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2020: TLYS, CL, WBC, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: +0.05%

MCD: +0.22%

DIS: -0.32%

CVS: +1.18%

KO: +0.04%

Leading consumer stocks were mostly climbing pre-market Friday.

Early movers include:

(+) Tilly's (TLYS), which was gaining more than 6% in value after saying its board has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $1.00 per share.

In other sector news:

(+) Colgate-Palmolive (CL) was marginally higher after unveiling a deal to acquire Hello Products, a premium oral care brands in the US, a portfolio company of private equity firm, Tenth Avenue Holdings, for an undisclosed sum.

(=) The US Department of Justice said it is requiring Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen and WABCO Holdings (WBC) to divest WABCO's North American steering components business, R.H. Sheppard, as well as other related WABCO assets, to proceed with its proposed acquisition. WABCO was flat after the news.

