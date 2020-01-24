Consumer Sector Update for 01/24/2020: MCD,TLYS,MDP

Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.74%

MCD -0.82%

DIS -1.98%

CVS -3.32%

KO -0.42%

Consumer stocks were broadly lower, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 falling 0.6% Friday afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were off almost 1.5%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(-) McDonald's (MCD) was fractionally lower following a Reuters report the restaurant chain Friday suspended business in five Chinese cities because of the coronavirus outbreak. Chinese authorities reportedly have quarantined six cities in Hubei province and shut down public transportation, restaurants and other places where people congregate in a bid to slow the spread of the pneumonia-like disease, according to the BBC.

In other sector news:

(+) Tilly's (TLYS) climbed about 1% after the apparel retailer declared a one-time special cash dividend of $1.00 per share, payable Feb. 26 to investors of record on Feb. 12.

(-) Meredith (MDP) declined more than 3% after the magazine publisher said it has sold its FanSided sports and lifestyle digital platform to privately held Minute Media for an undisclosed amount. FanSided employees will join the Minute Media team as part of the deal, Meredith said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.