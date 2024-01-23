Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2024: VRM, UAL, PG, MMM

Consumer stocks were mixed late Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 1.2% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.4%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Jan. 20 rose 5.2% from a year earlier after a 5% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, Vroom (VRM) shares fell 41%, a day after the company said it discontinued its ecommerce operations for used vehicles to preserve liquidity and maximize shareholder value.

United Airlines (UAL) shares jumped nearly 6% after Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby told CNBC the company is considering an alternative fleet plan that does not include Boeing's (BA) Max 10 as the plane is still uncertified and delivery of its standing order of about 150 planes is behind schedule. Boeing shares fell 1%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) on Tuesday lifted the low end of its full-year core earnings growth outlook as the consumer goods company logged higher fiscal Q2 results on a yearly basis. Its shares gained 4.2%.

3M (MMM) shares dropped 11.5% after the company reported Q4 net sales fell from a year earlier.

