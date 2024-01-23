News & Insights

Markets
UAL

Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2024: UAL, BA, PG, MMM

January 23, 2024 — 01:53 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) increasing 0.9% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) shedding 0.5%.

Redbook US same-store sales in the week ended Jan. 20 rose 5.2% from a year earlier after a 5% increase in the previous week.

In corporate news, United Airlines (UAL) shares jumped nearly 7% after Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby told CNBC the company is considering an alternative fleet plan that does not include Boeing's (BA) Max 10 as the plane is still uncertified and delivery of its standing order of about 150 planes is "best case" five years behind schedule. Boeing shares fell 0.7%.

Procter & Gamble (PG) on Tuesday lifted the low end of its full-year core earnings growth outlook as the consumer goods company logged higher fiscal Q2 results on a yearly basis. Its shares gained 4.5%.

3M (MMM) shares dropped 11.5% after the company reported Q4 net sales fell from a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
BA
PG
MMM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.