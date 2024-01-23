News & Insights

DHI

Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2024: DHI, PG, MMYT, XLP, XLY

January 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady premarket Tuesday, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) inactive.

D.R. Horton (DHI) reported a Q1 net income of $2.82 per diluted share, up from $2.76 a year earlier but lower than the $2.88 expected by analysts polled by Capital IQ. D.R. Horton was falling past 5% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) was over 2% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q2 core earnings and net sales in addition to raising its fiscal 2024 core earnings estimate.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT) was up 0.3% after it reported higher fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings and revenue.

