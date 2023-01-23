Markets
HLBZ

Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2023: HLBZ, BOXD, AMZN, XLP, XLY

January 23, 2023 — 09:08 am EST

Consumer stocks were steady pre-bell Monday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) were recently inactive.

Helbiz (HLBZ) was surging past 50% after saying it has started to assess measures to address the alleged illegal short-selling of its stock.

Boxed (BOXD) was gaining over 30% in value after saying it entered into a second lien secured term loan facility with an undisclosed lender providing $10 million of new funding.

Amazon.com (AMZN) was marginally higher after saying it has introduced Amazon Air in India to improve its network and allow faster deliveries in the country.

