Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2023: CZR,BOXD,W,NWL

Consumer stocks were ending broadly higher in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.3% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.3%.

In company news, Caesars Entertainment (CZR) rose 5.9% after the gambling and casino company Monday said it expects to generate between $2.81 billion to $2.83 billion in Q4 revenue, improving on $2.59 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2021 and topping the $2.78 billion analyst mean. The company Monday also disclosed plans for a $1.25 billion private placement of senior secured notes maturing in 2030 and using the proceeds to pay down a portion of the $1.75 billion owed through a term loan.

Newell Brands (NWL) added 6.2% after the household goods company Monday announced plans to eliminate 13% of its white-collar staff, with the upcoming job cuts expected to begin during the current quarter and ultimately reducing its annual expenses by $220 million to $250 million.

Boxed (BOXD) gained over 23% after late Friday saying it has negotiated a second lien-secured term loan facility providing up to $20 million in new funding for the e-commerce company. Boxed received $10 million at closing and is eligible for up to $10 million in additional loan proceeds if the company meets certain sales and equity ownership thresholds in the future.

Wayfair (W) rose another 27% on Monday after JPMorgan issued a double upgrade for the online retailer to overweight from underweight previously while BoA Securities and Wedbush also raised their stock ratings for the company's stock to Buy and Outperform, respectively. The analysts' actions - which also included price target increases by Oppenheimer and RBC Capital Markets - come after Wayfair said Friday that it will trim its global workforce by 10% as part of efforts to more quickly reach breaking even on a key profitability metric.

