Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2023: BOXD,W,NWL

Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Monday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) climbing 0.7% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rising 1.7%.

In company news, Boxed (BOXD) gained over 19% after late Friday saying it has negotiated a second lien-secured term loan facility providing up to $20 million in new funding for the e-commerce company. Boxed received $10 million at closing and is eligible for up to $10 million in additional loan proceeds if the company meets certain sales and equity ownership thresholds in the future.

Wayfair (W) rose another 26% on Monday after JPMorgan issued a double upgrade for the online retailer to overweight from underweight previously while BoA Securities and Wedbush also raised their stock ratings for the company's stock to Buy and Outperform, respectively. The analysts' actions - which also included price target increases by Oppenheimer and RBC Capital Markets - follow Wayfair Friday saying it will trim its global workforce by 10% as part of efforts to more quickly reach breaking even on a key profitability metric.

Newell Brands (NWL) added 6.1% after the household goods company Monday announced plans to eliminate 13% of its white-collar staff, with the upcoming job cuts expected to begin during the current quarter and ultimately reducing its annual expenses by $220 million to $250 million.

