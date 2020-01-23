Markets
Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2020: VFC, PG, KMB, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO

Top Consumer Stocks:

WMT: -0.30%

MCD: -0.44%

DIS: -0.11%

CVS: -0.01%

KO: -0.03%

Consumer majors were declining pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) VF (VFC) was down more than 5% in pre-bell trading. The company reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.23 per share, up from $1.08 last year and ahead of the consensus of $1.21 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Procter & Gamble (PG) was off by over 2%. The company reported Q2 fiscal 2020 core earnings per share of $1.42, up from $1.25 during the year-ago quarter and higher than the Capital IQ-compiled consensus estimate of $1.37.

In other sector news:

(-) Kimberly-Clark (KMB) was slightly lower after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.71, up from $1.60 during the year-ago quarter and just beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $1.70.

