Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2020: TWMC,HZO,PG,VFC

Consumer stocks turned narrowly mixed Thursday afternoon, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking 0.1% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were climbing 0.2%, reversing their earlier slide.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) Trans World Entertainment (TWMC) more than tripled in price on Thursday, climbing 210% shortly before the closing bell, after announcing a deal to its Record Town unit to a subsidiary of Sunrise Records and Entertainment for $10 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments and the assumption of certain liabilities. The transaction is expected to close before the end of March, Trans World said, adding it will focus on the operation of its etailz subsidiary following the sale.

In other sector news:

(+) MarineMax (HZO) rose as much as 27% on Thursday, reaching its best share price since November 2018 at $22.32 a share after the yacht and recreational boat seller reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, almost doubling its $0.21 per share profit during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.07 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose 26% to $304.2 million, also blowing past the $260.3 million analyst mean.

(-) Procter & Gamble (PG) fell fractionally on Thursday after the consumer products giant reported a 4.5% increase in Q2 sales over year-ago levels, rising to $18.24 billion but still coming up shy of the $18.37 billion analyst mean.

(-) VF Corp (VFC) dropped 9.5% after lowering its FY20 outlook after reporting fiscal Q3 revenue that trailed Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the apparel company is now projecting around $3.30 per share in net income for the 12 months ending March 31 on around $11.75 million in net sales, down from its non-GAAP earnings range projecting between $3.32 to $3.37 per share on $11.8 billion in sales.

