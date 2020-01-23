Consumer Sector Update for 01/23/2020: HZO,PG,VFC

Markets
Top Consumer Stocks

WMT -0.84%

MCD +0.70%

DIS -1.60%

CVS -1.86%

KO -0.27%

Consumer stocks were mostly lower, with the shares of consumer staples companies in the S&P 500 sinking 0.7% this afternoon while the shares of consumer discretionary firms in the S&P 500 were dropping 0.3%.

Among consumer stocks moving on news:

(+) MarineMax (HZO) rose as much as 27% on Thursday, reaching its best share price since November 2018 at $22.17 a share after the yacht and recreational boat seller reported fiscal Q1 net income of $0.41 per share, almost doubling its $0.21 per share profit during the year-ago period and easily beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.07 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue rose 26% to $304.2 million, also blowing past the $260.3 million analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(-) Procter & Gamble (PG) fell 1% after the consumer products giant reported a 4.5% increase in Q2 sales over year-ago levels, rising to $18.24 billion but still coming up shy of the $18.37 billion analyst mean.

(-) VF Corp (VFC) dropped almost 10% after lowering its FY20 outlook after reporting fiscal Q3 revenue that trailed Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, the apparel company is now projecting around $3.30 per share in net income for the 12 months ending March 31 on around $11.75 million in net sales, down from its non-GAAP earnings range projecting between $3.32 to $3.37 per share on $11.8 billion in sales.

