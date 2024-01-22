News & Insights

Markets
RUM

Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2024: RUM, ADM, CHH, WH

January 22, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Consumer stocks fell Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In corporate news, Rumble (RUM) said Monday it partnered with entertainment brand Barstool Sports, giving its users access to Barstool Sports content through the Rumble video platform. Rumble shares jumped 26%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) shares tumbled 23% after the company said Sunday it put its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar on administrative leave amid an investigation into the company's accounting practices.

Choice Hotels International (CHH), which has been rebuffed in its hostile bid to acquire rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), said it nominated eight independent directors for election at Wyndham's annual shareholder meeting. Choice Hotels shares fell 0.7% lower, and Wyndham dropped 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RUM
ADM
CHH
WH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.