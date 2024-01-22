Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2024: RUM, ADM, CHH, WH

Consumer stocks fell Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) shedding 0.6% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) down 0.7%.

In corporate news, Rumble (RUM) said Monday it partnered with entertainment brand Barstool Sports, giving its users access to Barstool Sports content through the Rumble video platform. Rumble shares jumped 26%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) shares tumbled 23% after the company said Sunday it put its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar on administrative leave amid an investigation into the company's accounting practices.

Choice Hotels International (CHH), which has been rebuffed in its hostile bid to acquire rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH), said it nominated eight independent directors for election at Wyndham's annual shareholder meeting. Choice Hotels shares fell 0.7% lower, and Wyndham dropped 1.1%.

