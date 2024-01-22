Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2024: GNS, LUV, RUM, ADM

Consumer stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Genius (GNS) shares jumped 20% after the company provided 2024 revenue guidance of $58 million to $60 million. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $33.5 million.

Southwest Airlines' (LUV) pilot union voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, becoming the ninth union at Southwest to ratify a new contract, the airline said Monday. Southwest shares added 1%.

Rumble (RUM) shares jumped 35% after it said Monday it partnered with entertainment brand Barstool Sports, giving its users access to Barstool Sports content via Rumble's video platform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) shares tumbled 23% after the company said Sunday it put its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar on administrative leave amid an investigation into the company's accounting practices.

