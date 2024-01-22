News & Insights

Consumer Sector Update for 01/22/2024: GNS, LUV, RUM, ADM

January 22, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Consumer stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) both down 0.4%.

In corporate news, Genius (GNS) shares jumped 20% after the company provided 2024 revenue guidance of $58 million to $60 million. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $33.5 million.

Southwest Airlines' (LUV) pilot union voted to approve a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, becoming the ninth union at Southwest to ratify a new contract, the airline said Monday. Southwest shares added 1%.

Rumble (RUM) shares jumped 35% after it said Monday it partnered with entertainment brand Barstool Sports, giving its users access to Barstool Sports content via Rumble's video platform.

Archer-Daniels-Midland's (ADM) shares tumbled 23% after the company said Sunday it put its Chief Financial Officer Vikram Luthar on administrative leave amid an investigation into the company's accounting practices.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

